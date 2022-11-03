Modi launches Complaint Management System portal of Central Vigilance Commission

New Delhi, November 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the new Complaint Management System portal of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Delivering his address at a programme marking Vigilance Awareness Week of the (CVC) in Vigyan Bhawan, Modi said the Vigilance Awareness Week began with the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. “The entire life of Sardar Patel was dedicated to honesty, transparency and the building of a public service system based on these values,” he said.

He said the campaign, revolving around awareness and alertness is based on these principles, and seeks to realise the dreams and aspirations of a corruption-free India.

"For a developed India, trust and credibility are critical. The people’s trust in the government enhances people’s self-confidence. The earlier governments not only lost the people’s confidence but also failed to trust the people. The legacy from the long period of slavery of corruption, exploitation and control over resources, unfortunately, gained more strength after the independence. It severely harmed at least four generations," he said.

“We have to change this decades-long way fully in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal,” he added.

Referring to his call from the ramparts of Red Fort for a decisive battle against corruption, he said two key factors facilitated corruption and hindered people's progress. These were a lack of amenities and unnecessary pressure from the government.

"For a very long time, this absence of amenities and opportunities was deliberately kept alive. Corruption created by this scarcity affects the poor and middle classes the most. If the poor and middle class spend their energy to arrange for the basic amenities, then how will the country progress?. That is why we have been trying to change this system of scarcity and pressure for the last eight years. The government is trying to fill the gap between supply and demand. The three ways adopted to achieve this are advancement in technology, taking basic services to the saturation level, and finally heading towards Atma Nirbharta (sel-reliance)," he said.

On the use of technology to improve the situation, he referred to bringing technological advancement to the public distribution system (PDS) and removing crores of fake beneficiaries and saving more than Rs two lakh crore from going to the wrong hands by adopting Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Similarly, the adoption of transparent digital transactions, and transparent government procurement through the Government e-marketplace (GeM) was making a huge difference, he said.

On taking the basic facilities to the saturation level, the Prime Minister pointed out that reaching every eligible beneficiary of any government scheme and achieving the goals of saturation puts an end to discrimination in society while eliminating the scope of corruption.

Highlighting the principle of saturation that is adopted by the government for the delivery of every scheme, he gave examples of water connections, "pucca" houses, electricity connections and gas connections.

Modi said too much dependence on foreign goods has been a big cause of corruption and highlighted the government’s push towards self-reliance in defence. The possibility of scams would end with India manufacturing its own defence equipment, from rifles to fighter jets to transport aircraft, he said.

Terming the CVC an institution that encourages everyone's efforts to ensure transparency, he called for "preventive vigilance" and praised the efforts of CVC in that direction.

He said the vigilance community should think about modernising their audits and inspections. “The will which the government is showing against corruption is necessary to be seen in all the departments as well. For a developed India, we have to set up such an administrative ecosystem, which has zero tolerance on corruption,” he said.

Modi said corruption-related disciplinary proceedings should be completed in time-bound mission mode. He also suggested continuous monitoring of criminal cases and asked to devise a way of ranking departments on the basis of pending corruption cases and publishing the related reports on a monthly or quarterly basis.

He also asked for streamlining of the vigilance clearance process with the help of technology. “There is a need for auditing the data of public grievances so that we can go to the root causes of corruption in the concerned department,” he added.

“No matter how powerful the corrupt may be, they should not be saved under any circumstances, it is the responsibility of organisations like the CVC. No corrupt person should get political-social support, every corrupt person should be put in the dock by the society, it is also necessary to create this environment”, he said.

“We have seen that many times the corrupt people are glorified in spite of being jailed after sentencing. This situation is not good for Indian society. Even today, some people give arguments in favour of the corrupt who have been found guilty. It is very necessary for such people, such forces to be made aware of their duty by society. In this also concrete action taken by your department has a big role,” he added.

“Those who have vested interests will try to obstruct the proceedings and defame individuals associated with these institutions. But Janta Janardan is the form of God, they know and test the truth and when the time comes, they stand with those in support of the truth”.

