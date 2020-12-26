Modi launches Ayushman Bharat PM-Jay Sehat in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi, December 26, 2020

Stating that the development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was one of the biggest priorities of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend health coverage to all residents of the Union Territory.

"Whether it is about women empowerment, opportunities for the youth, upliftment of the Dalits, exploited and deprived or the question of the constitutional and fundamental rights of the people, our government is taking decisions for the welfare of the people,” he said in his address, via video conference, on the occasion.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan and Jitendra Singh and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present at the online ceremony.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries from the region. Referring to the special bond that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had with Jammu and Kashmir and said that the former Prime Minister’s "dictum of ‘Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat’ will always be there to guide us.”

Talking about the Jammu and Kashmir Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme, he said getting free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under this scheme would improve the ease of living.

Right now, about 6 lakh families of the state are getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. All 21 lakh families will get the same benefit after the SEHAT scheme. Another benefit of this scheme would be that treatment would not be limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir but could be availed from thousands of hospitals empanelled under this scheme in the country, he said.

Congratulating the people for strengthening democracy through exercising their franchise in the recent local bodies polls, he said the elections of the District Development Councils had written a new chapter. He complimented the people for reaching the voting booth despite the cold and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These elections also showed the strength of democracy in our country. In sharp contrast, despite the Supreme Court's order in Puducherry, panchayat and municipal elections were not happening even though the tenure of the elected representatives ended in the year 2011," he said.

"During the pandemic, about 18 lakh LPG cylinders were refilled in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 10 lakh toilets were built under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Along with the rural road connectivity, efforts were on for providing piped water to every household in J & K within the next 2-3 years," he added.

Referring to efforts to improve the educational facilities, Modi said the setting up of an IIT and IIM in Jammu and Kashmir would help in providing quality higher education to the students. He said two AIIMS and two cancer institutes are also being built where paramedical students will also get training.

The Prime Minister said the youths were easily getting loans and moving on the path of peace. The people who were living in Jammu and Kashmir for many years are now getting domicile certificates. People of economically weaker sections in the general category were getting reservation along with the hill dwellers and people living in border areas.

