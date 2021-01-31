Modi lauds India’s COVID vaccination programme as world's largest, fastest

New Delhi, January 31, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that not only was India undertaking the world’s largest COVID Vaccine Programme, but also vaccinating people faster than anywhere in the world.

Delivering his monthly address “Mann Ki Baat” over All India Radio (AIR), the Prime Minister said that, in just 15 days, India had vaccinated more than 30 lakh coronavirus warriors, while advanced countrie such as the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) took 18 days and 36 days, respectively.

“Friends, in this vaccination programme, you must have noticed something more! During the moment of crisis, India is able to serve the world since she is capable, self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines. The same thought underpins the Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign. The more India is capable, the more will she serve humanity; correspondingly the world will benefit more,” he said.

Describing the Made in India vaccine not only as a symbol of India’s self-reliance but also as a symbol of her self-pride, he said on NamoApp, Bhai Himanshu Yadav from UP has written that the Made in India vaccine has generated a new self-confidence. "Kirti ji writes from Madurai that many of her foreign friends are messaging her thanking India. Kirti’s friends have written to her that the way India has helped the world in the fight against Corona has enhanced the respect for India in their hearts," he said.

The Prime Minister said he, too, had been receiving similar messages from Presidents and Prime Ministers of countries across the world.

“You must also have seen recently how the President of Brazil, in a tweet thanked India – every Indian was gladdened by that. People residing thousands of kilometres away in remote corners of the world are deeply aware of that context in Ramayan (the tweet carried an image of Hanuman carrying the Sanjivini medicine). They are intensely influenced by it. This is a speciality of our culture,” he added.

Referring to the happenings during the month that included the Republic Day celebrations and the announcement of the Padma Awards, he said there has been excellent news from the cricket pitch with the Indian cricket team, after initial setbacks, making a grand comeback to win the test series in Australia. “The hard work and teamwork of our players are inspirational. Amidst all this, the country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour on the 26th of January in Delhi,” he added.

Referring to the numerous letters, messages and phone calls received from listeners, Modi said in one such message, Priyanka Pandey, a 23-year-old college student from Siwan in Bihar said she had followed his suggestion of visiting 15 domestic tourist spots.

"On January 1, she went to the ancestral residence of the country’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad, about 15 km from her house. She was thus able to get acquainted with many books written by Dr Rajendra Prasad and historical photographs. Since India was going to commence the celebration of 75 years of her Independence – Amrit Mahotsav, it was an excellent time to explore places associated with those heroes in the freedom struggle," he said.

“Jai Ram Viplava, a resident of Munger has written to me about the Tarapur Martyr day. On February 15, 1932, the Britishers had mercilessly killed several of a group of brave young patriots. Their only crime was that they were raising the slogan of ‘Vande Matram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

“I bow to those martyrs and remember their courage with reverence. I want to thank Jai Ram Viplava ji. He has brought to the notice of the country an incident about which not as much discussion happened as should have been done.”

He said it was important to preserve the saga of freedom fighters and urged the countrymen, especially the young to write about freedom fighters, incidents associated with freedom. “Write books about the saga of valour during the period of freedom struggle in your area. Now, as India will celebrate 75 years of her freedom, your writings will be the best tribute to those heroes of our freedom.

“An initiative has been taken for Young Writers for the purpose of India Seventy-Five. This will encourage young writers of all states and of all languages. Writers who write on such subjects, who have studied deeply Indian heritage and culture, will come forth in large numbers in the country. We have to help such emerging talents. This will also prepare a category of thought leaders that will decide the course of the future. I invite my young friends to be a part of this initiative and to use their literary skills more and more. Information about this can be accessed from the website of the Ministry of Education.,” he added.

Among other tales of inspiration, he mentioned several initiatives like a vegetable market in Boinpalli of Hyderabad using leftover vegetables to generate electricity.

“Today in Boinpalli vegetable market what was once waste, wealth is getting created from that – this is the journey of the creation of wealth from waste. Nearly 10 tonnes of waste is generated there every day, which is collected in a plant. In this plant, 500 units of electricity is generated every day and about 30 Kilos of biofuel too is generated. The vegetable market is illuminated through this electricity and the biofuel that is generated is used to cook food in the market canteen.

"Similarly, wastewater, after being filtered, is used for irrigation by Badaut village Panchayat of Panchkula in Haryana. In Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, for centuries a type of paper called ‘Mon Shugu’ is made from the bark of a plant named Shugu Sheng, hence trees do not have to be cut to make this paper.

“I have seen another news from Kerala that makes us realise our responsibilities. In Kottayam of Kerala, there is an elderly divyang, NS Rajappan. Due to paralysis, Rajappan is incapable of walking, but this has not affected his commitment to cleanliness. For the past several years he has been going by boat in Vembanad lake and taking out the plastic bottles thrown into the lake. Think, how great Rajappan ji’s thought is! Taking inspiration from Rajappan Ji, we too should, wherever possible, make our contribution to cleanliness,” he added.

"In Chichgaon, Jabalpur, some tribal women were working on daily wages in a rice mill. Just like the Corona pandemic affected every person in the world, these women were also affected. Work stopped in their rice mill. Naturally, their income got affected as well but they did not get disheartened; they did not give up. They decided that collectively they would start their own rice mill. The mill where they worked wanted to sell its machine too.

“One among these women, Meena Rahangadale ji formed a 'Self Help Group' by associating all the women, and all of them raised capital from their savings. Whatever amount of money was short, was sourced under the aegis of Ajivika mission in the form of a loan from the bank, and, now see, these tribal sisters bought the same rice mill in which they once worked. Today they are running their own rice mill. Within this very period, this mill has also earned a profit of about three lakh rupees. With this profit, Meena ji, and her colleagues, are arranging to repay the bank loan and then seeking avenues to expand their business. Such amazing efforts have taken place in every corner of the country to counter whatever circumstances Corona created,” he said.

"Gurleen Chawla, a law student, carried out strawberry cultivation successfully first at her home and then in her farm in Jhansi. Jhansi's Strawberry festival emphasizes the ‘Stay at Home’ concept. Through this festival, farmers and youth are being encouraged to do gardening and grow strawberries in the vacant spaces behind their home, or in the terrace garden. With the help of new technology, similar efforts are also being done in other parts of the country, strawberry which was once identified with the hills, is now also being cultivated in the sandy soil of Kutch, boosting the income of farmers," he said.

The Prime Minister said due to increasing popularity of Yoga in Chile, the Chilean Congress, that is their Parliament, has passed a proposal declaring November 4 as National Yoga Day as the first Yoga institute in the South American country was set up on November 4, 1962, by José Rafael Estrada.

