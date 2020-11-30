Modi lashes out at Opposition for spreading "confusion" on the basis of mere apprehensions

Varanasi, November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that the new agricultural reforms carried out by the government had given farmers new options and legal protection and lashed out at the Opposition for spreading confusion in society by criticising policies merely on the basis of apprehensions.

"Confusion is spread in society about what has not happened yet, which will never happen. These are the same people who have consistently tricked the farmers for decades," he said while addressing the gathering after inaugurating a six-lane road widening project of the Varanasi-Prayagraj section of ational Highway (NH)-19 in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi said what people are now seeing is the outcome of the work of connectivity along with the beautification of the city carried out in the recent past.

He said unprecedented work had been done on new highways, flyovers, widening of roads and so on to reduce traffic jams in and around Varanasi.

The Prime Minister said that farmers would benefit greatly when modern connectivity expands in the area. He said that, over the years, efforts have been made to create infrastructure like cold storage along with modern roads in the villages. A fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has also been created for this.

He cited examples of how farmers were benefiting from the government's efforts and modern infrastructure.

Modi asked why farmers should not have access to markets across the world and get higher prices for their products.

Speaking about the new agricultural reforms, he said that, while farmers now have new options, the old system will also continue for those who wish to stay with that.

He said that, earlier, transactions outside the "mandis" were illegal but now small farmers can take legal action on transactions outside the "mandis" also.

The Prime Minister said Governments make policies, laws and regulations. Criticizing the opposition, he said earlier the decisions of the government were opposed but now the criticism is based on mere apprehensions.

Speaking about what he was said was "duplicity" of the past, he said minimum support price (MSP) was announced for crops but only very meagre quantities were purchased under the scheme.

"This deception went on for years. Large loan waiver packages were announced in the name of farmers, but they did not reach the small and marginal farmers.

"Big schemes were announced in the name of farmers but earlier regimes themselves believed that out of 1 rupee, only 15 paise reached the farmer, which is deceit in the name of schemes," he said.

Modi said history has been full of such deception and it was natural that farmers were apprehensive about promises made by governments.

"Secondly, it has become a compulsion for those who break the promises, to spread the lie that what used to take place before, is still going to happen. When you see the track record of this government, the truth will come out automatically," he said.

The Prime Minister said the Government had delivered on the promise of stopping the blackmarketing of urea and providing enough urea to the farmers. He said the Government had delivered on the promise of fixing MSP at 1.5 times the cost in line with the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper, but has reached the bank accounts of the farmers, he said.

He went on to reel out figures to show that the procurement by his government was much more than that done by the previous regime.

He asked why the Government would spend so much if the mandis and the MSP were to be dismantled. He stressed that the government was, in fact, spending crores of rupees to modernize the mandis.

Modi accused the Opposition about misleading the farmers about various schemes of the government.

He said farmers in some opposition-ruled states were not allowed to take advantage of schemes such as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He said assistance under the scheme is being provided directly to the bank accounts of more than 10 crore farmer families of the country. So far, about 1 lakh crore rupees have reached the farmers, he said.

The Prime Minister said "decades of deceit" had made farmers apprehensive but there was no deceit now and work was being done with "intentions as pure as Gangajal".

He said the truth of those who spread illusions on the basis of mere apprehensions is being constantly exposed before the country.

"When farmers understand their lies, then they start spreading lies on another subject," he said.

He added the government is also constantly answering those farmer families who still have some concerns. He expressed confidence that those farmers who have some doubts on agricultural reforms today, will also take advantage of these agricultural reforms in the future and increase their income.

