Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

New Delhi, October 24, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kargil this morning to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," he said on Twitter.

On Diwali eve, he had visited Ayodhya on Sunday where he witnessed Deepotsav at Saryu ghat and participated in various ceremonies related to the festival.

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has been celebrating Diwali with soldiers in the border areas.

