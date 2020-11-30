Modi interacts with three teams working on developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi, November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held virtual meetings with three more teams working on developing and manufacturing vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Pune, Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad.

Modi appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed.

The Prime Minister also asked the companies to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters. He also suggested that they should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy, and so on.

Matters relating to logistics, transport, cold chain etc in respect of delivering the vaccines were also discussed, an official press release said.

All the vaccine candidates discussed are at different stages of trials and detailed data and results are expected early next year onwards, it said.

Modi advised all the departments concerned to engage with the manufacturers and seek to resolve matters so that the efforts by these companies bear fruit in order to serve the needs of the country and the entire world.

Today's interaction followed the visit made by Modi on November 28 to COVID-19 vaccine facilities in three cities -- Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune -- when he, among other things, discussed ways of improving distribution of the vaccines when they become available.

During the day-long trip, Modi visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune to personally review the development and manufacturing of the vaccines.

The visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens against the deadly virus that has infected more than 62 million people and claimed more than 1.461 million lives worldwide.

In India, the vaccine has claimed 137,139 lives so far and infected more than 9.431 million people since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

