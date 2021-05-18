Modi Interacts with State and District Officials on COVID-19 situation

New Delhi, May 18, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with field officials from States and Districts regarding their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interaction, the officials apprised the Prime Minister about the innovative steps undertaken to manage the recent surge of cases. Efforts were also being made to augment the medical infrastructure and capacity building in rural areas.

Modi asked the officials to compile the best practices and innovative steps so that these may be used in other districts of the country.

Addressing the officials after his interaction, he expressed appreciation for the dedication and perseverance shown by the nation’s healthcare workers, frontline workers and administrators during these difficult times and urged them to continue working with the same vigour in moving forward.

Every district in the country had its unique challenges. “You understand the challenges of your district much better. So when your district wins, the country wins. When your district beats Corona, the country defeats Corona,” he added.

He commended the officials who were working without taking any leave despite contracting COVID-19. They were proving to be an inspiration to many and he said he understood the sacrifices made by them.

“All the officials have a very important role in this war against Corona like a field commander. Local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct and complete information to the people are the weapons against the virus.

At this time, the number of infections were decreasing in some states but going up in several others. He stressed the need to be more vigilant in the face of decreasing infections. The fight was to save every single life and the focus should be on the rural and inaccessible areas. He requested the officials to make the relief material easily accessible for the rural population.

Modi advised the officials also to take care of the ease of living of every citizen of their district. He stressed the need to stop the infection and at the same time ensure the unhindered flow of essential supplies. Work was in progress to rapidly instal oxygen plants in hospitals in every district through PM CARES Fund and these plants have already started functioning in many hospitals, he said.

He stressed that getting vaccinated was instrumental in lowering the severity of the disease, reducing hospitalisation and mortalities. Continuous efforts were being made to increase the supply of the COVID vaccine on a very large scale. The Health Ministry was streamlining the system and process of vaccination. Attempts were being made to give a schedule of the next 15 days to the states in advance.

He stressed the need to stop vaccine wastage. Information on bed availability and vaccine availability should be easily made available. In the same way, black-marketing should be curbed and strict action taken against those indulging in such practices. Mobilizing the front-line workers by keeping their morale high.

Modi commended the way villagers were maintaining social distance on their farm. Inhabitants of villages grasp the information and modify it according to their needs. This is the strength of villages. “We must adopt best practices against Coronavirus. You are free to innovate and suggest policy changes,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Chief Ministers of various states, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Health Secretary, Pharmaceuticals Secretary and other officers from PMO, Ministries and Departments of Central Government.

NNN