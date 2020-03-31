Modi interacts with social welfare organizations, praises their dedication

New Delhi, March 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the dedication and commitment of social welfare organisations towards serving humanity.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation was displaying immense resilience, grit and patience in facing the challenge of COVID-19. He was speaking at a video interaction with representatives of social welfare organisations.

Modi observed that these organizations have three distinct specialities. a humane approach, massive reach and connect with people and a service mindset, due to which they are trusted implicitly.

He said the nation was facing an unprecedented crisis and needs the service of these organizations and their resources like never before. The organizations can play a huge role in arranging for basic necessities for the poor and also dedicate their medical facilities and volunteers to serving patients and the needy, he said.

He highlighted that the nation needs both short-term measures and a long-term vision to overcome the challenge.

The social service organisations have a big role to play in countering superstitions, beliefs and misinformation. In the name of beliefs, people have been seen gathering in places and flouting social distancing norms. It was necessary to further spread the importance of maintaining social distancing to check the spread of the virus, he said.

According to an official press release, the representatives of the social welfare organizations praised the leadership of the Prime Minister in navigating a complicated situation with dexterity. They lauded the pro-active measures of the government which have been effective in controlling the spread of the virus.

They pledged support to the PM-CARES Fund, adding that their workforce will be dedicated completely to the cause of serving the nation in this time of crisis. They also talked about the work being done currently by them to meet the challenge through awareness campaigns through digital means, distribution of essentials, food packets, sanitizers, medicines and provision of medical help to those in need.

Modi reiterated the importance of spreading awareness, helping the poor and needy through arranging for basic necessities, provision of medical facilities and dedicating the volunteers to the cause of serving those impacted by COVID-19.

He stressed the importance of giving medical and scientific advice and countering misinformation. He also underlined the need to keep working together to face the challenge of the pandemic.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and CEO, NITI Aayog also participated in the interaction.

