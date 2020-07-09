Modi interacts with representatives from Varanasi based NGOs

New Delhi, July 9, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted via video-conference with various NGOs in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, who are providing relief during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Modi praised the people of the city of Varanasi for brimming with hope and enthusiasm, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he was constantly getting information on how people were lending aid and support to the needy with a sense of servitude and courage. He was also being informed about the various steps being taken to prevent infection, the condition of various hospitals, the quarantine arrangements and the welfare of the migrant workers.

The Prime Minister said there was an ancient belief that nobody in Kashi would go to sleep hungry as the city was blessed by Maa Annapurna and Baba Vishwanath. “It is a great privilege for all of us that this time God has made us the medium of service to the poor,” he added.

Despite a halt on various religious activities in the holy city, he said the people of Varanasi have proved that they are second to none in their fight against coronavirus and supporting the poor and needy with continuous food and medical supply. He praised the efforts of the NGOs for working in tandem with various Government and Local Administration Bodies.

Modi said in creating an extensive network of food helplines and community kitchens in a short period, developing helplines, taking the help of data science, making full use of the control and command centre of Varanasi Smart City, everyone has full potential to help the poor at every level.

He elaborated on how the Postal department came forward to help the district administration when they ran short of carts for the distribution of food.

The Prime Minister said several experts questioned India’s capabilities to fight the pandemic, owing to its high population and many other challenges. The fear about Uttar Pradesh with a population of 23-24 crores being unable to mitigate the infection has been allayed due to the cooperation and the hard work of the people of the state. He expressed satisfaction that the pace of infection in Uttar Pradesh now has not only been controlled but those infected were also recovering fast.

The Central government was providing various facilities to the needy and around 80 crore people will benefit from the schemes which are not just providing free ration but also free cooking gas cylinders.

India, with twice the population of America was serving the people without taking a penny from them. And now this plan has been extended till the end of November, to cover the festivals of Deepawali and Chhath Puja.

He said efforts were being made to alleviate the hardships being faced by various craftsmen, especially weavers, along with traders and businessmen of Varanasi. Infrastructure and other projects worth Rs 8,000 crore were being implemented at a fast pace.

