Modi interacts with oxygen producers amid COVID surge

New Delhi, April 23, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the need to utilise the full potential of the industry to meet the increased demand for medical oxygen in the wake of huge surge in cases of COVID-19 in many parts of the coutry.

At a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers from around the country via video conferencing, Modi said the need of the hour was not only to deal with the challenges but also to provide solutions in a very short time.

The meeting was held against the background of the severe shortage of oxygen at hospitals in some States.

Modi underlined the need to maintain good co-ordination between the government and the oxygen producers.

He appreciated the efforts made by the oxygen producers for increasing their production in recent weeks. He also thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet medical requirements in the country.

To improve the situation further, the Prime Minister spoke about utilising the full potential of the industry to meet the demand for oxygen in the coming days. He said that there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for transportation of oxygen. He urged the industry to utilize tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply.

The Prime Minister said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, government is working on effective use of the Indian Railways and the Indian Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centres as soon as possible.

He remarked that the government, the states, the industry and the transporters, and all the hospitals need to come together and work in unison. The better the synergy and coordination, the easier it will be able to deal with this challenge, he said.

Appreciating the oxygen producers, Modi extended government’s full support to them and hoped the country would be successful in combating the crisis soon.

Those who attended the meeting included Reliance Industries Limited Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Steel Authority of India Limited Chairperson Soma Mandal, Sajjan Jindal of JSW, T V Narendran of Tata Steel, Naveen Jindal of JSPL, Dilip Oommen of AMNS, M Bannerjee of Linde, Siddharth Jain of Inox, Noriyo Shibuya of Air Water Jamshedpur, Rajesh Kumar Saraf of National Oxygen Ltd and Saket Tiku, President of All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers' Association.

