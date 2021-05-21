Modi interacts with doctors, officials of Varanasi, calls for focus on rural areas to check COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, May 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with doctors and officials in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, and urged them to focus on rural areas of the district and in Purvanchal to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi underscored the importance of continuous training of the manpower in the fight against COVID and advised the officials and doctors to conduct training sessions and webinars, especially for the paramedical staff and doctors serving in the rural areas.

He also asked the officials to work towards bringing down vaccine wastage in the district.

Commending the work done by the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys, ambulance drivers and other frontline health workers in Varanasi, he paid tributes to all those who lost their loved ones. He praised the speed with which the number of oxygen and ICU beds has been increased in such a short time and the way the Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital has been activated at such short notice.

The Integrated COVID Command System in Varanasi worked very well to set an example to inspire the world, he said.

Modi lauded the efforts of the medical team in containing the epidemic to a great extent. He urged them to engage in fighting a long battle right now by focusing on the rural areas of Benaras and Purvanchal.

The plans that have been made and the campaigns that have been run in the country in the last few years have helped a lot in fighting COVID. Several initiatives including the toilets built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the free treatment facilities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, the Jan Dhan bank accounts, the Fit India campaign, awareness of Yoga and AYUSH have increased the strength of the people in the fight against the pandemic, he added.

The Prime Minister provided a new Mantra in COVID management, "Jahan Bimar Wahan Upchar". Bringing the treatment to the patient’s doorstep will reduce the burden on the health system.

He also hailed the initiative of micro containment zones and expressed appreciation for the home delivery of medicines. He requested the health workers to make this campaign as comprehensive as possible in the rural areas. Bringing doctors, labs and e-marketing companies together to provide a telemedicine facility named "Kashi Kavach" was also a very innovative initiative.

The Prime Minister emphasized the important role played by ASHA and ANMs in the ongoing war against COVID-19 in the villages and urged the health officials to take the maximum advantage of their potential and experience. During this second wave, the front line workers have been able to serve the people safely because they were already vaccinated. He urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated.

Modi gave the example of substantial control of encephalitis cases in children in the Purvanchal region due to active efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government and urged the officials and doctors to work with the same sensitivity and vigilance.

He cautioned against the new challenge posed by the black fungus in the battle against the pandemic. It was important to pay attention to the precautions and arrangements required to deal with it.

Modi hailed the leadership provided by public representatives of Varanasi in the fight against COVID. He urged the public representatives to remain in touch with the public and advised them to show sensitivity towards the people’s concerns despite criticism. If any citizen has any grievance, then it is the responsibility of the public representatives to be concerned about it. He also praised the people of Varanasi for keeping the promise of keeping the city clean.

During the interaction, the doctors and officials of Varanasi informed the Prime Ministers about the efforts undertaken in the last one month to contain the spread of COVID, vaccination status and the ongoing steps and plans to prepare the district for future challenges. The doctors also informed the Prime Minister that they have been vigilant about the threat of Mucormycosis and have already taken steps and created facilities for the management of the disease.

NNN