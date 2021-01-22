Modi interacts with beneficiaries, vaccinators during COVID vaccination drive in Varanasi

New Delhi, January 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries and vaccinators during the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

He greeted through video conference, the people, the doctors associated with the programme, medical staff, para-medical staff, sanitation workers in hospitals and also everyone associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Regretting his inability to be with the people on the occasion due to the pandemic, he said the world's largest vaccination programme was being undertaken in India. In the first two phases, 30 crore countrymen were being vaccinated.

"The country has the willpower to make its own vaccine. Efforts have been made for vaccines to reach every corner of the country at a rapid pace. Today, India is completely self-reliant on this biggest need of the world and it is also helping several other countries," he said.

He said the positive changes in medical infrastructure in Varanasi and surrounding areas in the past six years had helped the entire Purvanchal region during the COVID pandemic.

Varanasi was taking up the vaccination drive in a big way and more than 20,000 health professionals will be vaccinated in 15 centres set up for the purpose, he said.

The Prime Minister also complimented the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his colleagues for the arrangements.

According to him, the purpose of today’s interaction was to inquire about the arrangements and issues if any about the vaccination drive.

He talked to the people involved in the vaccination drive. He expressed the hope that feedback from Varanasi will help in understanding the situation elsewhere also.

The Prime Minister interacted with the matron, ANM workers, doctors and lab technicians. He conveyed the country's gratitude to them.

Modi also expressed appreciation for the scientists for their monk-like dedication in developing the vaccine. He complimented the COVID-19 warriors for their authentic communication about pandemic and vaccination.

He noted that the country was better prepared to face the pandemic due to steps taken in the Swachata Abhiyan that had created a culture of cleanliness.

