Modi interacts with beneficiaries and stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme

New Delhi, October 23, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme via video conferencing today.

The beneficiaries were getting services and solutions at their doorstep, Under Secretary Isha Savant, who is also a Swayampoorna Mitra, informed the Prime Minister. The single-point service windows also helped them, she added.

Asked about the use of technology, she said the data was collected in a collaborative manner to enable the mapping of needed facilities. Regarding women empowerment, the Prime Minister was informed that through training and self help group mechanism, they were provided equipment and support with regard to social media marketing and branding.

Atal Incubation groups were also used. Modi referred to his days as Gujarat Chief Minister and talked about training the members of women self help groups for services like serving food, catering etc and creating an enabling environment.

The Prime Minister suggested that apart from products, services also have great potential. The Prime Minister exhorted the bureaucracy to be sensitive and innovative and lauded such officers.

Constancio Miranda, ex-headmaster and Sarpanch said the Swayampurna campaign helped in the launch of new activities for achieving the goals of Aatma Nirbharta in various fields. They identified need-based state and central schemes and went on working on them in a coordinated manner. The Prime Minister lauded him for completing long pending works and said the Union government was also working to complete long pending works that were ignored for a long period after independence.

Modi talked to Kundan Falari who informed that he and the local administration were geared to reach the last person in the community. He narrated his experience of popularizing the SVANIDHI scheme in his area. Modi asked if these street vendors were using digital transactions. The beauty of the scheme was that use of digital transaction created a transaction history which enables banks to give increasingly better finances to the vendors.

Modi said, as part of 60 years' of Goa Liberation, a special grant of 50 lakh per Panchayat and one crore for every Municipality was being provided by the central government. He also referred to the government’s efforts on financial inclusion and said people should be encouraged to avail of the several government schemes.

Luis Cardozo, an entrepreneur in fisheries, narrated his story of getting benefits from government schemes and using insulated vehicles. Modi talked of Kisan Credit card, NAVIC app, finances for boats, the schemes that are helping the fishermen community. He called for expansion of processed products instead of raw produce to enable fisherfolk and famers earn more profits.

Ruki Ahmed Rajasab informed about the measures taken for ‘Divyang Jan’ (disabled people) under Swayampurna. The Prime Minister said the government was working for their dignity and ease of living. He referred to initiatives like standardization of the facilities and success of the para athletes in the recent paralympics.

Talking to Nishita Namdev Gawas, head of Self Help Group, he asked her about the products of the group and the ways they do the marketing of their products. He emphasized that the government was undertaking schemes like Ujjwala, Swachch Bharat, PM Awas, Jan Dhan to enhance dignity and confidence of the women.” Women are bringing laureles in every field be it the Armed forces sports field,” he added.

Durgesh M Shirodkar informed him about the group's dairy activities. Along with enjoying the advantage of the Kisan Credit Card, they also made other farmers and dairy entrepreneurs aware about the facility.

Appreciating Shirodkar’s effort to popularize the Kisan Credit Card scheme, Modi said the government was committed to framing an ecosystem from seed to market to help increase their income. Schemes like Kisan Credit card, soil health card, neem coating of urea, e NAM, authentic seeds, MSP purchase, New Agriculture laws were efforts in that direction.

During his address, Modi said, “Goa signifies pleasure, Goa signifies nature, Goa signifies tourism. But today Goa also signifies a new model of development, reflection of collective efforts and solidarity for development from Panchayat to Administration.”

Commenting on Goa’s performance in implementing central government schemes, he said India set the goal of being free from open defecation. Goa achieved this target 100%. The country set a target of providing electricity connection to every household. Goa has achieved the goal 100%. In Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan – Goa has become the first state to achieve 100% implementation. In the matter of giving free ration to the poor – Goa has achieved 100 %.

For the convenience and dignity of women, Goa waa successfully implementing the schemes of the Union government on the ground and also expanding them. He lauded the State Government for doing a great job in providing facilities like toilets, Ujjwala gas connections or Jan Dhan bank accounts to women.

The infrastructure being developed in Goa will also help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and our fishermen. There has been a five-fold increase in the state’s fund for modernization of rural infrastructure this year.

The Prime Minister said incentives were being given at every level from various ministries for modernization of fishermen's boats. The fishermen in Goa were getting help under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana also.

About the vaccination campaign, he said special incentives have been given to the tourism-based states in the country, including Goa. He lauded the Government for taking efforts day and night in administering the first dose of vaccine to all the eligible people.

