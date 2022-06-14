Modi instructs govt to recruit 10 lakh people in mission mode in the next 18 months

New Delhi, June 14, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed that the Government recruit 10 lakh people in mission mode in the next 18 months.

This has been done after Modi reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries, an official press release said.

"PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Twitter.

NNN