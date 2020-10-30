Modi inaugurates Zoological Park, launches slew of projects at Kevadia in Gujarat

The Jungle Safari is in the zoological park spread over an area of 375 acres at seven different levels ranging from 29 to 180 meters. It has more than 1,100 birds and animals and 5 lakh plants. It is the fastest ever built Jungle Safari. The zoological park has two aviaries - one for domestic birds and another for exotic birds. It is the world’s largest geodesic dome for aviary. The aviaries would be enclosed by a petting zone which would provide a unique touch, feel and exhilarating experience of cuddling the animals like Macaw, Cockatoo, Rabbits, Guinea Pig, etc.

Through the Ekta Cruise Service, tourists can experience the viewing of Statue of Unity through the Ferry Boat Service from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to Statue of Unity by covering a distance of 6 km. The 40-minute ride can be covered by a boat which can ferry 200 passengers at a time.

The new Gora Bridge is built especially for the operation of the ferry service. Boating Channel is constructed to provide boating services to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.

Among other projects, Modi also inaugurated Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir, the Ekta Mall, and Children Nutrition Park.

Arogya Van has 5 lakh plants of 380 different species spread over an area of 17 acres. Arogya Kutir has a traditional treatment facility named Santhigiri wellness centre which will provide healthcare based on Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga and Panchakarma.

The Mall displays a diverse range of handicrafts and traditional items from all over India symbolizing unity in diversity and is spread over 35,000 sq ft. The mall consists of 20 emporia each representing a specific state in India and has been built in just 110 days, an official press release said.

The Children's Nutrition Park & Mirror Maze is spread over an area of 35,000 sq ft. A Nutri Train runs across the park to various theme-based stations namely ‘Phalshaka Griham’, ‘Payonagari’, ‘Annapoorna’, ‘Poshan Puran’, and ‘Swastha Bharatam’. It will raise nutritional awareness through various edutainment activities like Mirror Maze, 5D Virtual reality theatre and Augmented Reality games.

