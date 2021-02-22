Modi inaugurates slew of oil & gas projects and engineering colleges in Assam

Guwahati, February 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a slew of oil & gas projects and engineering colleges in poll-bound Assam.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited's Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda village, Makum, Tinsukia through remote control from Dhemaji in Assam.

He also inaugurated the Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli were also present on the occasion.

Describing the North East as the new growth engine of India, he said he was inspired to work more for the people of Assam.

The North Bank in the Brahmaputra gave birth to Assamese cinema eight decades ago with the film Joymoti. This region had produced many personalities that enhanced the pride of Assam's culture. The Centre and State Governments were working together for the balanced development of Assam, including infrastructure, he said.

Criticizing the opposition, the Prime Minister said despite the great potential in the North Bank, the earlier governments gave the region a step-motherly treatment and did not prioritize the requirements of connectivity, hospitals, institutions of education, industries for this region.

However, his Government, working on the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" had overcome this discrimination. Today, energy and education infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,000 crore were launched. These projects will strengthen the identity of the region as a hub of energy and education and act as a symbol of Assam, he said.

Modi stressed the necessity for India to become self-sufficient, to increase its strength and also its capabilities. Over the years, the refining capacity in India has greatly increased, especially at the Bongaigaon Refinery, he said.

"The gas unit plant launched today will increase the capacity of LPG production and make life easier for the people in Assam and the Northeast. It will also increase employment opportunities for the youth in this region," he said.

“The Union Government has freed the poor sisters and daughters from the suffering they had to endure owing to the smoke from wood in their kitchens through the Ujjwala scheme. At present, gas connectivity in Assam has reached almost 100%. In the Union Budget this time, a provision has been made to provide free Ujjwala LPG connection to 1 crore poor sisters,” he added.

He said poor people suffer the most from the lack of gas connection, electricity connection and unavailability of fertilizers. Of the 18,000 villages that did not have electricity even after seven decades of Independence, most of them were from Assam and the Northeast and the Government was working to rectify the situation.

Several fertilizer industries in the region were either shut down or declared ill due to lack of gas, thereby adversely affecting the poor, needy and the middle class.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojana, eastern India was being connected to one of the world's largest gas pipeline networks.

The Prime Minister said a strong talent pool of scientists, engineers and technicians plays a major role in giving the impetus to AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

“In the past years, we were working to create an environment in the country, where the youth could solve the problems with startups. Today, the whole world is recognizing India's engineers.

"The youth of Assam has amazing potential. The state government is working hard to increase this capacity," he said.

Modi said that, at present, the state has more than 20 engineering colleges in the state.

"Today, this position has been strengthened by the inauguration of Dhemaji Engineering College and the foundation stone of Sualkuchi Engineering College. Work on three more engineering colleges was going on. The Assam Government would implement New Education Policy at the earliest. This will benefit the people, especially children of Tea Garden workers, Scheduled Tribes as the medium of education will be in the local language.

"Assam was known all over the world for tea, handlooms and tourism. Self-reliance will increase the strength and capabilities of the people. In such a situation, when the youth learn these skills in school and college itself, it will be of great benefit.

"In this year's budget, a provision has been made to open hundreds of new Eklavya model schools in tribal areas, which will also benefit Assam," he added.

Modi said the state and central governments were working together for the farmers of Assam to increase their potential and their income. He said a major scheme of Rs 20,000 crore has also been made for those in the fisheries sector. The government's effort was to take the produce of the farmers in Assam to the international market.

He lauded the Assam government for launching a campaign to lease land to small tea growers.

