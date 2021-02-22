Modi inaugurates several railway projects in West Bengal

Kolkata, February 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated several railway projects in poll-bound West Bengal, including the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flagged off the first service on this stretch.

He also inaugurated the third railway line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram and dedicated to the nation the doubling of the Azimganj-Khargraghat Road section, the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said the projects launched today would ease the lives of millions of people around Hooghly.

He added that better means of transport in the country would strengthen its resolve for self-reliance and confidence. He expressed happiness that apart from Kolkata, people of Hooghly, Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts shall also get the benefit of Metro service.

He said that, with the inauguration of extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, the travel time between both the destinations would be reduced from 90 mins to 25 min. He said these services would greatly benefit students and the workers.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the impact of Make in India is visible in the metro and railway systems being constructed in India nowadays. From laying tracks and modern locomotives to modern trains and modern coaches, goods and technology used in large quantities have become indigenous. This has sped up the project execution and increased the quality of construction, he said.

He said West Bengal has been an important centre of self-reliance in the country and that there were immense possibilities of international trade for West Bengal and the North East.

Modi said with these new rail lines, life will be easier for the people and new avenues would open

The 4.1-km extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, fully funded by the Central Government.

An official press release said the extension would ease access to the two world famous Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees. The two newly built stations at Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures and idols.

The third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132 km long Kharagpur-Adityapur Third Line Project of South Eastern Railway, was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,312 crores. The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram have been redeveloped by constructing four new station buildings, six new foot over bridges and eleven new platforms, along with renovation of the existing infrastructure. It will help ensure seamless movement of passenger and freight trains on Howrah-Mumbai Trunk route.

The fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara (11.28 kms) of Howrah – Bardhaman Chord Line and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra (42.42 kms) of Howrah – Bardhaman Main Line which were dedicated to the nation today serve as principal gateway of Kolkata. The third line between Rasulpur and Magra has been laid at a cost of Rs. 759 crores, while the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara has been laid at a project cost of Rs. 195 crores.

The doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section, which is a part of Howrah – Bandel – Azimganj section of Eastern Railway, has been laid at a project cost of about Rs 240 crore.

"These projects will ensure better operational fluidity, less journey time and enhanced safety of train operations, as well as boost the overall economic growth of the region," the release added.

NNN