Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, dedicates it as permanent tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, August 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) -- an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) (National Cleanliness Mission) -- at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Rajghat here today.

A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, the centre was first announced by the Prime Minister on April 10, 2017 during the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji's Champaran Satyagraha.

The RSK has a mix of digital and outdoor installations tracking India’s transformation from having over 50 crore people defecating in the open in 2014 to becoming open defecation free in 2019.

Modi went around the three distinct sections of the RSK. He first experienced a unique 360° audio-visual immersive show in Hall 1 which provides an overview of the Swachh Bharat journey. He then moved to Hall 2 which contains a series of interactive LED panels, hologram boxes, interactive games and much more on the SBM. The Prime Minister also saw the installations in the lawn adjacent to RSK which showcase three exhibits which are synonymous with the SBM -- Mahatma Gandhi leading people to the Swachhata pledge, Rani Mistris of rural Jharkhand and children "swachhagrahis" who call themselves Vaanar Sena.

After taking a tour of the RSK, the Prime Minister briefly visited the RSK souvenir centre. He then interacted with 36 school students from Delhi, representing all States and Union Territories of India at the amphitheatre of the RSK, adhering to social distancing protocols. The children shared with the Prime Minister their experiences with swachhata activities at home and at school, and their impressions of the RSK. One of them also asked the Prime Minister what his favourite part of the RSK was, to which the Prime Minister replied that he most enjoyed the portion dedicated to the inspiration of the SBM, Mahatma Gandhi.

After interacting with the children, the Prime Minister addressed the nation. The Prime Minister reminisced the journey of the Swachh Bharat Mission and dedicated the RSK as a permanent tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He lauded the people of India for making "swachhata" a "jan andolan" (people's movement) and urged them to continue to do so in the future. He reiterated the importance of swachhata in our daily lives, especially during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi launched "Gandagi Mukt Bharat", a special week-long campaign for swachhata in the run up to Independence Day, during which each day till 15th August will have special swachhata initiatives in urban and rural India to re-enforce the campaign.

The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will be open to the public from tomorrow from 8 AM to 5 PM.

NNN