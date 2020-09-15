Modi inaugurates projects under 'Namami Gange' and 'Amrut' Yojana in Bihar

New Delhi, September 15, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects under 'Namami Gange' and 'Amrut' Yojana in Bihar through video-conference from here today.

These schemes included sewerage treatment plants at Beur and Karam-Leechak in Patna city and water-related projects in Siwan and Chhapra under the 'Amrut' Yojana. Foundation stones were also laid for water supply projects in Munger and Jamalpur and River Front Development Scheme under Namami Gange in Muzaffarpur.

Modi said that, even during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work on various development projects progressed uninterrupted in Bihar. He referred to the projects worth hundreds of crores of rupees inaugurated in the recent past in the state which would benefit the farmers of Bihar along with the development of infrastructure.

He lauded the contribution of the engineers to the development of the country on the occasion of Engineer’s Day celebrated in the memory of India’s pioneering modern civil engineer, Sir M Visvesvaraya. Bihar also significantly contributed to the development of the country by producing millions of engineers.

Bihar was the land of historical cities with a rich heritage of thousands of years. After independence, the state was led by visionary leaders who tried their best to remove the distortions which developed during the era of slavery. Thereafter, a lopsided development with changed priorities resulted in urban infrastructure degradation and collapse of the rural infrastructure, he said.

The Prime Minister said when selfishness overtakes governance and vote bank politics come into play, then the already marginalised and deprived would be the most affected. The people of Bihar endured this pain for decades when the basic needs like water and sewerage were not met.

“People contract diseases by drinking dirty water under compulsion and a large part of their earnings goes for medical treatment. Under these circumstances, a very large section in Bihar had accepted debt, disease, helplessness, illiteracy as their fate,” he said.

“For the past few years, efforts are on to reverse the system and bring back confidence to the most affected section of the society. The way the education of daughters has been given priority, the participation of the disadvantaged in local bodies including Panchayati Raj is increasing and their confidence is growing.

“Since 2014, almost complete control of infrastructure-related schemes has been given to Gram Panchayats or local bodies. Now, from the planning to implementation, and the maintenance of the schemes, the local bodies can meet the local needs and this is the reason that there is a continuous improvement in the infrastructure of basic amenities like drinking water and sewer in the cities of Bihar,” he added.

In the last 4-5 years, lakhs of families have been provided access to drinking water in the urban areas of Bihar under the Mission Amrut and State Government schemes. In the coming years, Bihar will be among those states of the country, where every house will have piped water supply. The people of Bihar have also worked continuously during the pandemic to achieve this big goal, he said.

Modi said the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan played a big role in providing water connections to more than 57 lakh families in the last few months, in rural areas of Bihar due to the work of the migrant labour, who returned home from other states.

“The Jal Jeevan Mission is dedicated to these hardworking people of Bihar. In the last one year, more than two crore water connections have been given all over the country under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Today, more than one lakh houses are getting tap water connections every day.

“Clean water not only improves the life of the poor but also protects them from many serious diseases. In urban areas also, the work for providing pure water to 12 lakh families under Amrut Yojana is fast progressing and out of this about six lakh families have already been provided connection,” he added.

The number of urban settlements was fast increasing and urbanization has become a reality today. But for many decades urbanization was considered as a hindrance. Quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar who was a great supporter of urbanization, the Prime Minister said Ambedkar did not consider urbanization to be a problem, he had imagined cities where even the poorest of the poor get opportunities, opening the way for the betterment of life.

“The cities should be such that everyone, especially our youth, gets new and limitless possibilities to move forward. There should be cities where every family can live life with prosperity and happiness. Cities should be where everyone, poor, Dalit, backward, women get a respectable life,” he added.

“We are witnessing new urbanization in the country today and the cities are also making their presence felt today. Until a few years ago urbanization meant developing a few areas in a few selected cities. But now this thinking is changing. The people of Bihar are making their full contribution to this new urbanization of India

“It is very important to prepare the cities according to the needs of the future and not the present, to give impetus to the mission of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bihar, Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. With this thinking, under the Amrut Mission, the emphasis is being laid on the development of basic facilities in many cities of Bihar,” he said.

“In Bihar, over 4.5 lakh LED street lights have been installed in more than 100 municipal bodies. Due to this, the lights in the streets and streets of our small cities are getting better, electricity is being saved for hundreds of crores and the lives of people are getting easier.

“About 20 big and important cities of the state are located on the banks of the Ganga. Cleanliness of the river has a direct effect on crores of people living in these cities. Keeping in mind the cleanliness of Ganga river, more than 50 projects worth more than Rs.6000 crores have been approved in Bihar.

“The government is making efforts to install many water treatment plants, in all the cities along the banks of the Ganges, to prevent the dirty drain water being directly discharged into the river.

"The scheme at Beur and Karam-Lichchak inaugurated in Patna today, will benefit millions of people of this region. Along with this, the villages on the banks of Ganga are also being developed as 'Ganga Gram'", he added.

