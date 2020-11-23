Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament in Delhi

New Delhi, November 23, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) through video-conference here today and said the project would solve a long-standing problem of accommodation faced in Delhi by elected representatives of the people.

The flats are located at Dr B D Marg in New Delhi. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Green Building norms have been incorporated in the new flats.

Noting that shortage of accommodation for MPs was a long-standing issue that had now been addressed, he said decades-old problems do not end by avoiding them but by finding solutions.

He listed many such projects in Delhi, which were incomplete for many years, were taken up by this government and finished before the scheduled time. He said that, during the time of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the discussion of Ambedkar National Memorial started, it was built by this government after a long wait of 23 years. He said, the new building of the Central Information Commission, the War Memorial near India Gate and the National Police Memorial, which were pending for a long time, were built by this government.

The Prime Minister remarked that all the MPs have taken care of both the products and the process in the productivity of Parliament and have attained a new height in this direction. He praised the Lok Sabha Speaker for his stewardship of the house in a productive and procedurally sound way. He expressed happiness that Parliament proceedings continued even during the pandemic, with new regulations and several precautionary measures. He added that both houses worked even on weekends for ensuring smooth proceedings in the Monsoon Session.

