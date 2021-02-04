Modi inaugurates ‘Chauri Chaura’ centenary celebrations

New Delhi, February 4, 2021

Saying that the sacrifices made by freedom fighters at Chauri Chaura gave a new direction to India’s independence struggle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated its centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh today through video conference.

On February 4, 1922, demonstrators participating in the Non-Cooperation Movement, clashed with police who opened fire. Subsequently, the protestors attacked and set the police station on fire, resulting in the death of all its occupants. Three civilians and 22 policemen were killed in the incident, forcing Mahatma Gandhi to call off the non-cooperation movement. However, 19 participants in the protest were sentenced to death and 110 sentenced to imprisonment for life by the colonial regime.

The Prime Minister also released a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary event. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

Saluting the brave martyrs, the Prime Minister said the sacrifice made at Chauri-Chaura, gave a new direction to the country’s freedom struggle. The incident which happened a hundred years ago in Chauri Chaura was not just an arson incident but the message of Chauri Chaura was far wider.

He said due importance was now being given to the historical struggle of Chauri Chaura. Starting today, along with Chauri-Chaura, every village will remember the heroic sacrifices in the events scheduled to be held throughout the year. Having such a celebration at a time when the country was entering its 75th year of independence will make it even more relevant. He lamented at the lack of discussion about the martyrs of Chauri-Chaura. They may not have figured prominently in the pages of history but their bloodshed for freedom did not go in vain.

The Prime Minister urged the people to remember the efforts of Baba Raghavdas and Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya due to which around 150 freedom fighters were saved from hanging. He expressed happiness that students were also involved in this campaign which would increase their awareness about many untold aspects of freedom struggle. The Ministry of Education has invited young writers on the completion of 75 years of independence to write a book on freedom fighters to showcase unsung heroes of freedom struggle. He lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Government for the programmes organized to connect to the local arts and culture as a tribute to our freedom fighters.

“The collective strength that broke the shackles of slavery will also make India the world's greatest power. This power of collectivity is the basis of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Campaign,” he said. "During this period of the corona pandemic, India was sending essential medicines to help the citizens of more than 150 countries. The country was giving vaccines to several countries to save human lives and make the freedom fighters proud."

Talking about the recent Budget, the Prime Minister said that the Budget will give a new push to the efforts to meet the challenges, thrown up by the pandemic.

"The Budget belied the apprehensions of many experts that there will be a burden of new taxes on the common citizens. The Government has decided to spend more for the country’s rapid growth.

"This expenditure will be for infrastructure like roads, bridges, railway lines, new trains and buses and connectivity with markets and mandis. The Budget has paved the way for better education and better opportunities for the youth. These activities will give employment to lakhs of youth. Earlier, the Budget meant declarations of schemes which were never fulfilled. The Budget was turned into the bahi-khata (ledger) of the vote-bank calculations…now the nation has turned a new leaf and has changed the approach,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that after India’s handling of the pandemic came in for universal praise, the country was trying to strengthen medical facilities in villages and small towns. "This budget has a massive hike in the allocation for the health sector. Advanced testing facilities were being developed at the district level itself," he said.

Calling the farmers the basis of national progress, Modi outlined the efforts for their welfare in the last six years.

"Despite difficulties of the pandemic, the farmers have achieved record production. The Budget has taken many steps for the empowerment of the farmers. As many as one thousand Mandis were being linked to e-NAM to facilitate the selling of the crops by the farmers.

"The Rural Infrastructure Fund has been enhanced to Rs 40,000 crore. These steps will make farmers Atma Nirbhar and agriculture remunerative. ‘Swamitva’ Scheme will provide the document of ownership of the land and residential property to the people of the villages. Proper documents will lead to a better price of the property and help the families get bank credit. The land will also be safe from encroachers," he added.

The Prime Minister said that all these steps will also benefit Gorakhpur which was suffering closures of mills, bad roads and sick hospitals. Now, a local fertilizer factory has been restarted which will benefit farmers and youth. The city was getting an AIIMS. The medical college was saving the lives of thousands of children.

Deoria, Kushinagar, Basti Maharajnagar and Siddharth Nagar were getting new medical colleges. Modi also pointed out that the region was seeing improved connectivity as four-lane, six-lane roads were being constructed and flights to eight cities had been started from Gorakhpur. The proposed Kushinagar international airport will increase tourism. “This transformation for Atma Nirbharta is a tribute to all the freedom fighters,” Modi added.

