Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stones for various development projects in Varanasi

New Delhi, November 9, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, through video-conference and said tourism is a part of the plans for the city and surrounding areas.

In all, Modi launched 16 schemes worth Rs 220 crore and said work had already begun on 14 schemes worth Rs 400 crore in Varanasi.

The projects inaugurated today include Sarnath Light and Sound show, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse, agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 Gau Ashray Kendras.

He said Varanasi had gained in the pace of development in areas like cleanliness of River Ganga, health services, roads, infrastructure, tourism, electricity, youth, sports, farmer, agriculture, and so on.

He announced that, today, renovation of a sewage treatment plant project under Ganga Action Plan has been completed. He listed the infrastructure works carried out in Varanasi like Ghats being decorated, introduction of CNG to reduce pollution and Tourist Plaza at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The Prime Minister said these efforts towards River Ganga are also the resolve for Kashi and the path of new opportunities for Kashi. Gradually, the situation of the ghats are improving. He said along with the cleanliness and beautification of Ganga Ghats, Sarnath is also getting a new look. He added that the light and sound programme launched today will increase the grandeur of Sarnath.

The Prime Minister announced that today, a large part of ​​Kashi is also being freed from the problem of hanging electric wires. Another phase of laying the wires underground is completed today. He said in addition, LED lights will lighten and beautify the streets.

The Prime Minister stressed that the connectivity of Varanasi has always been a top priority of the Government. He said new infrastructure is being constructed so that the people of Kashi and the tourists don't waste their time in traffic jams. He remarked the road connecting Babatpur to the city has also become a new identity of Varanasi. He termed the launch of two Passenger Boarding Bridges in Varanasi airport as necessary, since six years ago, Varanasi airport used to handle 12 flights daily which has now become 48 flights a day. He said modern infrastructure is being made in Varansi to make life easier for both the people who live here and who visit here. He listed the road infrastructure works carried out in the city of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister said that, for the last six years, unprecedented work has also been done on health infrastructure in Varanasi.

He also said that the all-round development happening in Varanasi today is benefiting the entire eastern India, including Purvanchal.

He went on to list the steps taken for the benefit of farmers in Varanasi and Purvanchal.

for the first time this year, fruits, vegetables and paddy from the Varanasi region have been exported abroad, he said.

The Prime Minister said the village poor and the farmers are the biggest pillars of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign and the biggest beneficiaries too. He said the recent agricultural reforms are going to directly benefit the farmers. He said today, under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, street vendors are getting easy loans, so that they can resume their work after the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said to provide legal rights to the people living in the village on their lands and houses, ‘Swamitva Yojana’ has been launched. He said after the issuance of property cards under this scheme, their scope for property disputes will not remain in the villages. He added now it will be easy to get a loan from the bank on the village house or land.

The Prime Minister wished the people on Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhaiya Dooj and urged them to promote Local for Diwali a lot and also to proudly propagate great local goods and said this will strengthen the local identity.

