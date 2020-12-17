Modi, Hasina reiterate commitment to eliminating terrorism

New Delhi, December 17, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Thursday acknowledged the threat of terrorism to both the countries and reiterated their commitment to eliminate it.

In a virtual summit between Modi and Hasina, the two countries held comprehensive discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Recognising that terrorism remains a threat to global peace and security, both Modi and Hasina reiterated their "strong commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," an official statement of the ministry of external affairs said.

Both sides agreed to hold an early meeting of the Joint Boundary Conference to prepare a new set of strip maps along the stretch of Icchamati, Kalindi, Raimongol and the Hariabhanga Rivers from Main Pillar 1 to Land Boundary terminus, with a view to finalising the delineation of the boundaries as fixed. It was agreed to carry out necessary work to convert the International Boundary along Kuhsiyara river into a fixed boundary.

The two leaders also agreed to facilitate completion of border fencing at all pending sectors at the international border between both the countries at the earliest beginning from the Tripura (India)- Bangladesh sector. Both sides stressed on full implementation of the ongoing Coordinated Border Management Plan.

At the summit, Prime Minister Modi also announced that under his 'neighbourhood first policy', the government will provide Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh as soon as they are produced in India. While noting the ongoing bilateral collaboration over the vaccine-development in the private sector, PM Modi also offered collaboration in therapeutics and partnership in vaccine production.

Recognising the immense potential of bilateral economic and commercial ties, both Prime Ministers directed the officials to expeditiously conclude the ongoing joint study on the prospects of entering into a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The two leaders noted that India-Bangladesh bilateral relations are based on shared bonds of history, culture, language, and on fraternal ties and reflective of an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends a strategic partnership.

Both the leaders paid solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, the Muktijoddhas and the Indian soldiers, for their great sacrifices in 1971.

The two Prime Ministers jointly unveiled a commemorative postal stamp issued by the Government of India on the occasion of birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh had issued a stamp in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary celebrations in September this year.

An introductory video on the digital exhibition to commemorate the two great leaders of the 20th century, Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu, was also screened on Thursday. The filming of the biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under the direction of celebrated Indian film director Shyam Benegal will commence in January 2021.

Bangladesh Prime Minister requested the Indian side to consider Bangladesh's proposal to name the historic road from Mujib Nagar to Nodia on Bangladesh-India border as "Shadhinota Shorok" commemorating the historic significance of the road during Bangladesh's Liberation War.

Both sides signed several Memorandum of Understanding and inaugurated some development projects. Prime Minister Modi accepted PM Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh in person in March 2021 to join the celebrations of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

