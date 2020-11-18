Modi has telephone conversation with Biden

New Delhi, November 18, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with United States President-elect Joseph R Biden on Tuesday during which the two leaders agreed to work closely to further advance the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, built on shared values and common interests.

At the outset, Modi warmly congratulated Biden on his election, describing it as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the United States.

The Prime Minister also extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Vice President-elect Senator Kamala Harris, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The release said Modi warmly recalled his earlier interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and in 2016. Biden had chaired the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress that was addressed by the Prime Minister during his 2016 visit.

"The leaders also discussed their priorities, including containing the Covid-19 pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," the release added.

