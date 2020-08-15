Modi gives call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat from Red Fort

New Delhi, August 15, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday gave a clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), saying it is need of the hour and that the country will realize this dream.

The Prime Minister said the time had come to eliminate silos in the area of infrastructure and emphasized on the need for a "vocal for local campaign".

"It is need of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident that India will accomplish this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation from Red Fort.

Stressing on the "vocal for local" campaign, Prime Minister said, "After all, for how long the raw material from our country will be used by others to deliver us the finished products".