Modi exhorts youth to contribute selflessly and constructively in politics

New Delhi, January 12, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exhorted the youth to contribute selflessly and constructively in politics as at present, honest people were getting the opportunity to serve, changing the old the notion of politics as a site of unscrupulous activities.

Addressing the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said honesty and performance were the need of the hour.

In this context, he dwelt at length on the politics of dynasty and said corruption has become a burden on the people. He called upon the youth to root out the dynastic system whose legacy was corruption.

"Dynasty politics gives rise to incapability and dictatorship in a democratic setup as such people work towards saving the politics of family and family in politics.

“Today, the days of winning the election by the crutches of a surname are over. Still, this malaise of dynastic politics is far from over…Political dynasty promotes self and family instead of pushing nation first. This is a major cause of social corruption in India,” he added.

Citing the example of the reconstruction work in the aftermath of the Bhuj earthquake, the Prime Minister told the youth that the society that learns to make their own path in calamity writes its own destiny.

"Therefore, all of 130 crore Indians are writing their own destiny today. Each and every effort, innovation and, an honest pledge by the youth is laying a strong foundation for our future,” he added.

The event took place in the Central Hall of Parliament and the Prime Minister also heard the views of the three young national winners of the Festival. Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Education Minister and Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports were present on the occasion.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, Modi said even with the passage of time, the impact and influence of Swami Vivekananda remains intact in the national life. His views on nationalism and nation-building and his teachings regarding serving the people and serving the world continue to inspire.

Talking about Swamiji’s contribution to the individual and to Institutions, he said the individuals came in contact of Swami Vivekananda created institutions and they, in turn, created new institution-builders. This started a virtuous cycle of individual development to institution-building and vice versa.

He also asked the youth to take advantage of the flexibility and innovative learning format provided by the National Education Policy. “We are trying to create an ecosystem in the country, absence of which, often compels the youth to look towards foreign shores,” he said.

“It was Swami Vivekananda who recognized confident, clear-hearted, fearless and courageous youth as the foundation of the nation. The three mantras of Swami Vivekananda for youth were ‘Muscles of Iron and Nerves of Steel’ for physical fitness, 'Believe in Yourself' for personality development and 'Believe in All' for leadership and teamwork.

