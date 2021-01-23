Modi distributes land allotment certificates to indigenous landless people in Sivasagar, Assam

New Delhi, January 23, 2021

Distributing land allotment certificates to the indigenous landless people in Sivasagar, Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that, with more than one lakh families getting the right to land, a major cause of worry among the indigenous people has been laid to rest.

The Prime Minister described the event as one connected with the self-respect, independence and safety of the native people of the state. Taking note of the importance of Sivasagar in history of Assam, the Union Government was taking steps to include it in the five most important archaeological sites in the country, he said.

Even after so many years of independence, lakhs of families in Assam remained deprived of land. When the Sarbananda Sonowal Government came to power in 2016, more than 6 lakh tribal people had no papers to claim their land. He lauded the Government for its new land policy. Due to the land lease, the long-standing demand of the original inhabitants of Assam has been fulfilled. This has also paved the way for a better standard of living for millions of people, he said.

“Now, with the right to land, these beneficiaries can be assured of the benefit of many other schemes, which they were deprived of earlier, including the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan credit card and Crop Insurance Policy. They will also be able to get loans from the banks,” he added.

Rapid development and social protection of the tribal people in Assam has been the commitment of the government. Several steps have also been taken to encourage Assamese language and its literature. Similarly, the great personalities of every community have been honoured. During the past four and a half years, many efforts have been made to preserve historical objects of religious and spiritual importance. Rapid steps were also being taken to free the encroachment and improve the Kaziranga National Park, he said.

"Over the years, unprecedented work has been done in Assam. Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened for about 1.75 crores poor resulting in the transfer of money directly to bank accounts of thousands of families in the time of the COVID pandemic. In Assam, almost 40% of the population were covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme. About 1.5 lakh people have received free treatment. Toilet coverage in the state has increased from 38% to 100% in the last six years.

"Five years ago, less than 50% of households had access to electricity, which has now reached almost 100%. Under the Jal Jeevan mission, piped water connections have been provided in more than 2.5 lakh homes during the last 1.5 years. These facilities benefit women the most. Ujjawala Yojana has brought gas connections in the kitchen of 35 lakh families of which 4 lakh are in the SC/ST category. LPG gas coverage has reached 99% from 40% in 2014. The number of LPG distributors moved up to 576 from 330 in 2014. More than 50 lakh free cylinders were distributed during the pandemic period. Ujjwala has brought the ease of living for the women of the region and the new distribution centres brought new employment," he said.

Talking about the mantra of his government, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas", Modi said that the government was taking the benefits of development to all the sections. In this context, he referred to the steps taken for the upliftment of the Chai tribe that suffered for a long time due to neglect. The homes of the tribe were being provided toilet facilities, the children were getting education, health facilities and employment. Chai Tribe members were getting banking facilities and the benefits of various schemes directly in their accounts. The tribe’s contribution was being recognized with the erecting of statues of their leaders including noted labour leader Santosh Topno, he said.

Modi said that every region of Assam was on the path of peace and progress due to the policy of taking every tribe together. He said that, with the historic Bodo agreement, a large part of Assam now has returned to the path of peace and development. He expressed the hope that with the recent election of the representatives of the Bodoland Territorial Council will usher in a new paradigm of development.

He said that Assam was coming up as a major centre of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) due to its improved infrastructure. Almost 11,000 kilometres of roads connect Assam villages. Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Bogibeel Bridge, Saraighat Bridge and many other bridges that have been built or being built have strengthened the connectivity of Assam. Waterways connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar were also under focus.

Increasing rail and air connectivity was bringing in better industrial and employment opportunities in Assam. New modern terminal and custom clearance centre at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Modernization of Roopsi airport in Kokrajhar, Multi Modal logistics hub in Bongaigaon will give a fresh push to the industrial development of Assam, he added.

Assam was a major partner in taking the country in the direction of the gas-based economy. More than Rs 40,000 crore have been spent on oil and gas infrastructure in the state. The Guwahati-Barauni gas pipeline will strengthen the connectivity between the Northeast and eastern India. Numaligarh refinery has been augmented with a bio-refinery facility, that will make Assam a major producer of biofuel like ethanol. Upcoming AIIMS and Indian Agricultural Research Institute will provide new avenues to the youth of the region and will make it the hub of health and education, he said.

