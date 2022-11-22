Modi distributes about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits during Rozgar Mela

New Delhi, November 22, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela via video conferencing today.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in furthering employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment as well as direct participation in national development, an official press release said.

Earlier in October, 75,000 appointment letters were handed over to new appointees under Rozgar Mela.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said more than 71,000 youth are being given appointment letters in more than 45 cities in India which will result in a new era of happiness for so many families.

“The Rozgar Mela is proof that the central government is working in mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country,” he said.

Several Union Territories and states will keep on organising such Rozgar Melas from time to time. Thousands of youth were provided appointment letters in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh by the respective State/UT governments. Goa and Tripura will also organise similar Rozgar Melas in a few days, he added.

Modi said that the youth being the biggest strength of the nation, the Centre was according to the highest priority to utilise their talent and energy for nation-building.

Welcoming the new appointees, he reminded them that they were assuming this important responsibility in a very special time period, Amrit Kaal. He highlighted their role in the country’s resolve to be a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal.

