Modi dedicates the new Parliament House to the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament House to the nation today saying that it was a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians.

Earlier in the day, Modi installed the ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) facing east-west direction in the new Parliament House. He also lit the lamp and offered flowers to the Sengol.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said there were few moments in every nation’s history that are immortalised. Some dates become an immortal signature on the face of time and The 28th of May, 2023 is one such day. “People of India have given themselves a gift for the Amrit Mahotsav,” he added.

“This is not merely a building but a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. This is a temple of our democracy that gives a message of India’s resolve to the world,” he said.

“This new Parliament building connects planning to reality, policy to realisation, willpower to execution, and Sankalp to Siddhi. This will be a medium for realising the dreams of the freedom fighters. It will witness the sunrise of Aatmnirbhar Bharat and will see the realisation of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.