Modi conducts on-site inspection and reviews ongoing construction of new Parliament building

New Delhi, September 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new Parliament building on Sunday evening.

After ascertaining the progress of the work, Modi emphasized timely completion of the project. He interacted with the workers and asked about their well-being. He stressed that they were engaged in a pious and historic task.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure that all the workers engaged at the site were fully vaccinated against COVID. He directed the officials to conduct monthly health check-ups of all workers.

He said that, once the construction work was complete, a digital archive for all the workers engaged at the site must be set up, which should reflect their details including their name, the name of the place they belong to, their picture and should recognize their contribution to the construction work. Further, all workers should also be given a certificate about their role and participation in this endeavour, he said.

"The surprise inspection by the Prime Minister was done with a minimal security detail. He spent over an hour at the site," an official press release said.

