Modi chairs CCS meeting to review India’s security preparedness

New Delhi, March 13, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) here today to review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain, an official press release said.

He was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India’s neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv in shelling by Russian forces, the release added.

