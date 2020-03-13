Modi calls upon SAARC nations to chalk out strategy to fight Covid-19

New Delhi, March 13, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the SAARC nations to chalk out a strong strategy to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

These strategies could be discussed via video conferencing and by coming together SAARC nations can set an example to the world and contribute to a healthier planet, he said.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said South Asia, home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure the health of its people. The government was trying its best at various levels to combat COVID-19, he said.

“Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it.

“South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy,” he said.

In another tweet, Modi said, “I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy.

"Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet."

The South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) groups India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Afghanistan.

