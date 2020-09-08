Modi calls upon Indian media to have a global presence

New Delhi, September 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the need for Indian media to have a global presence as “the world listens to India more carefully now.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Patrika Gate', built by the Patrika group of newspapers. on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg of Jaipur, Modi expressed happiness that the media was giving shape to the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-sufficient India) campaign that emphasises going “vocal for the local” to promote India made products.

Stressing the need for expanding this vision further, he said while India's local products were going all over the world, the country’s voice should also become more global. Indian institutions should also institute literary awards of international stature.

Performing the inauguration ceremony through video conference, the Prime Minister also released two books, the "Samvad Upanishad" and "Akshar Yatra" written by the Patrika Group Chairman Gulab Kothari.

He said the Gate reflected the culture of Rajasthan and a major domestic and international tourist attraction. Referring to the two books, he said they were a true representation of Indian culture and philosophy and that authors play a great role in educating society.

The Prime Minister noted that every senior freedom fighter was involved in writing and guiding the people through their writings. He lauded the Patrika Group for its efforts in the preservation of Indian culture, civilization and values.

Referring to the Patrika Group founder Karpoor Chandra Kulish’s contribution to journalism, he said Kulish had made efforts to spread the knowledge of Vedas in the society. Following his footsteps, every journalist should work with positivity. “Every individual should work with positivity so that he can do something meaningful to the society,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the views espoused in the Vedas were timeless and meant for the entire humankind. He expressed the hope that the Upanishad Samvad and Akshar Yatra would be read widely.

The new generation should not shy away from acquiring such knowledge. He termed the Vedas and Upanishads as not only embodiments of spiritual knowledge but also of scientific knowledge.

Modi also highlighted the necessity of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to provide toilets to the poor, to prevent them from many diseases. He also spoke about the importance of Ujjwala scheme that aims at protecting mothers and sisters from smoke and about Jal Jeevan mission to provide water to every house.

Lauding the Indian media for their unprecedented service to the public and contribution in raising awareness about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Prime Minister said it has been actively disseminating government's actions at the ground level and also bringing out the flaws. He congratulated the Patrika Group for starting the International Journalism Award in the honour of Kulish.

