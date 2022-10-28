Modi calls for uprooting every form of Naxalism, be it the one with guns or the one with pens

New Delhi, October 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for uprooting every form of Naxalism, be it the one with guns or the one with pens, and said that laws like the UAPA have given strength to the system in a decisive battle against terrorism.

Addressing the "Chintan Shivir" (Brainstorming session) of Home Ministers of States via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, “Every form of Naxalism, be it the one with guns or the one with pens, must be uprooted to prevent them from misleading the youth of the country."

"Such forces are increasing their intellectual sphere to pervert the minds of coming generations. For the sake of the unity and integrity of the nation and with the inspiration of Sardar Patel, we cannot allow any such forces to flourish in our country. Such forces get significant help internationally,” he added.

Modi said that, in the last eight years, the number of Naxal-affected districts in the country has decreased significantly.

“Be it Jammu and Kashmir or the Northeast, today we are moving fast towards permanent peace. Now we should focus on rapid development in all these sectors including infrastructure,” he said.

He said the Central Government was working in a mission mode for development in the border and coastal areas to promote reverse migration. This could go a long way in stopping the smuggling of weapons and drugs. He sought increased cooperation from the border and coastal states in executing these plans.

Referring to the law-and-order situation, he said, “It is very important for the entire law-and-order system to be reliable. Its trust and perception among the public are very important.”

He noted the growing involvement of the NDRF and the SDRF during times of natural calamities. Similarly, the arrival of police at the spot of a crime is taken as the arrival of the government and the police's reputation got a boost during the COVID pandemic period also. There was no dearth of commitment and the perception of the police needs to be further strengthened. Giving them guidance in this regard should be an ongoing process, he emphasised.

Modi said crime was no longer localised and inter-state and international crimes were increasing. That is why cooperation between state agencies and between central and state agencies was becoming crucial. Whether it is cybercrime or the use of drone technologies for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, the government needs to keep working towards new technologies to tackle the menace.

“The law-and-order system can be improved with the help of smart technology. The 5G technology, along with its benefits, brings the need for heightened alert," he said.

He requested the Chief Ministers and Home Ministers to seriously assess the need for technology, going beyond the constraints of the budget as this technology will percolate the confidence of security among common citizens.

Referring to the Police Technology Mission of the Central Government, he stressed the need for a common platform as different technologies of various states does not communicate well. “We should have a pan-India outlook. All our best practices should be interoperable and have a common link, '' he said.

He asked the state agencies to develop capabilities in forensic science and take full advantage of the facilities at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister said several reforms for strengthening the law-and-order system have taken place in the last few years that have helped maintain a peaceful environment in the country.

“Maintaining law and order is a 24x7 job. It is necessary to work towards advancements and improvements in the processes involved. The decriminalisation of many things in the Company Law is a step in this direction. The states should also evaluate and get rid of outdated rules and laws,” he added.

He said the Union Government’s will to strongly handle corruption, terrorism and hawala is clear. “Laws like the UAPA have given strength to the system in a decisive battle against terrorism,” he said.

Modi asked the conference to consider a single uniform for the state police forces across the country. This will not only ensure quality products due to the scale but also give a common identity as citizens will recognize police personnel anywhere in the country. States can have their number or insignia.

“‘One Nation, One Police Uniform’, I am just putting forward this as a thought for your consideration,” he said. Similarly, he emphasised the need to think about developing special capabilities for tourism-related policing. Tourists are the biggest ambassadors who could convey the reputation of any place.

The Prime Minister described the Chintan Shivir as a prime example of cooperative federalism. Even though law and order are the responsibility of the states as per the constitution, they are equally related to the unity and integrity of the country. “Every state should learn from each other, take inspiration from each other, work for the betterment of the country, this is the spirit of the Constitution and it is also our responsibility towards the countrymen,” he said.

When the strength of the country increases, then the power of every citizen and every family in the country will get a boost, he said. “This is good governance where benefits reach even the last person standing in the queue in every state," he said.

He emphasized the link between the law and order system and the development of the states.

He stressed the importance of sensitivity and the need to develop a personal touch. He gave examples of calls by police during the pandemic to help people, especially senior citizens. Human Intelligence should be strengthened along with technological intelligence as it cannot be ignored. He also emphasised the need to stay alert against the new challenges emerging in the wake of India’s growing stature.

Pointing out the possibilities of social media, the Prime Minister said one should not limit it to being the source of information. A single piece of fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern. The Prime Minister lamented the losses that India had to face due to fake news about job reservations in the past. He stressed the need to educate people about analysing and verifying any piece of information before forwarding it to people. “We have to come up with technological advancement to prevent the spreading of fake news,” he added.

The Prime Minister also threw light on the need for civil defence in the country and urged the firefighters and the police to conduct drills in schools and colleges to familiarise the students in how to deal with emergency situations.

Reiterating the need to obliterate the network of terrorism on the ground, he said every government in its own capacity and understanding was trying to do their part. It is the need of the hour to come together as one and handle the situation.

In conclusion, he urged the participants to seriously study the suggestions that have emerged from the DGP conferences over the years. He asked the police force to assess the fitness of their vehicles considering the new scrappage policy. “Police vehicles should never be old as it is related to their efficiency,” he added.

The two-day Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana on the outskirts of the national capital. Home Secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) of the States, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) are also attending the conference.

The Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters, in accordance with the "Panch Pran" announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, it is expected to bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state levels, an official press release said.

The conference will deliberate on issues like the modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women's safety and drug trafficking among others.

