Modi calls for Police Technology Mission to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing requirements

Lucknow, November 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for the constitution of a High-Power Police Technology Mission under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing requirements.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 56th Conference of Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police in Lucknow, he also called for analysis of all police-related incidents and developing case studies, to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism.

Modi hailed the hybrid format of the conference as it allowed free flow information between various ranks. He suggested development of inter-operable technologies which would benefit police forces across the country.

Citing the importance of technology in the lives of general public, the Prime Minister gave examples of CoWIN, GeM and UPI. He appreciated the positive change in police attitude towards general public, particularly post-COVID. He also suggested positive use of drone technology for the benefit of the people.

He stressed the need for a review of SMART Policing concept introduced in 2014 and suggested development of a roadmap for its continuous transformation and institutionalisation of the same in police forces. To tackle some of the routine challenges faced by police, he suggested the involvement of highly qualified youth to look for technological solutions through hackathon.

The conference was attended by 62 DGsP and IGsP of States and Union Territories as well as Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations. More than 400 officers of various ranks attended the conference from Intelligence Bureau offices across the country.

The Prime Minister participated in the discussions and gave valuable suggestions during the conference. In the run-up to the conference, various core groups of DGsP were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of national security such as prison reforms, terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cyber-crimes, narcotics trafficking, foreign funding of NGOs, drone-related matters, development of border villages, and so on.

Modi also awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to IB personnel. For the first time, as per the directives of the Prime Minister, IPS officers from various States had submitted articles on contemporary security issues, which added more value to the conference, an official press release said.

The conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 19, wherein he had awarded trophies to the three-best Police Stations of the country. He participated in all the discussions and offered his suggestions and guidance, the release added.

NNN