Modi buys products from women entrepreneurs on International Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 8, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bought products from various women Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs on International Women’s Day today.

Referring to the women’s role in India’s quest for Aatma Nirbharta (self-reliance), the Prime Minister said in a tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, “Women are playing a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women’s Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women.

“Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture. #NariShakti”.

On his purchase of an embroidered shawl made by the artisans of the Toda tribe of Tamil Nadu, he said “The exquisite hand embroidered shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful.

“I purchased one such shawl. This product is marketed by Tribes India. #NariShakti”.

Regarding handcrafted Gond paper painting, he tweeted “Adding more colour to the surroundings! Art by our tribal communities is spectacular. This handcrafted Gond Paper Painting merges colours and creativity. Bought this painting today. #NariShakti”

The Prime Minister also purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland. He tweeted, “India is proud of the Naga Culture, synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity. Purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland. #NariShakti”

On his purchase of Khadi cotton Madhubani painted stole, he tweeted, “Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India’s rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani painted stole. This is a top-quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of our citizens. #NariShakti”

On handmade Jute file folder from West Bengal, Modi tweeted, “I am surely going to use this handmade Jute file folder from West Bengal. Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes! #NariShakti”

The Prime Minister also purchased a Gamusa made by Self-Help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block of Assam.

“You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShakti”

He tweeted about his purchase of classic palm craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. “I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products.”

