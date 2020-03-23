Modi appeals to citizens to strictly adhere to lockdown

New Delhi, March 23, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lamented that people were not taking the lockdown in the country seriously and requested state governments to take strict steps to make them adhere to the restrictions.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister appealed to the people to save their family members and themselves by strictly adhering to the directions being given by the State and Central Governments as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

