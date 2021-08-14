Modi announces that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

New Delhi, August 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that August 14 would be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of the people.

"Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," he said on microblogging site Twitter.

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," he added.

