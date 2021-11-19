Modi announces repeal of three controversial Central farm laws
Prime Minister Narendra ModiFile photo
National

Modi announces repeal of three controversial Central farm laws

IANS

New Delhi, November 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Government had decided to repeal all the three controversial Central farm laws.

In an address to the nation, he said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure in the Parliament session that begins this month."

He urged the protesting farmers to "return home to their families and let's start afresh".

Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over a year now.

IANS

Narendra Modi
Central Farm Laws
Repeal

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in