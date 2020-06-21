Moderate earthquake shakes Mizoram, other parts of North-East

New Delhi, June 21, 2020

An earthquake of moderate intensity, measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale, shook Mizoram and other parts of the North-East today, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

A bulletin from NCS said the quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 23.80N and longitude 92.96E, 25 km east-north-east of Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, occurred at 1616 hours at a focal depth of 35 km.