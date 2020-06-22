Moderate earthquake shakes Mizoram

New Delhi, June 22, 2020

An earthquake of moderate intensity, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, shook Mizoram in the early hours of today, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 23.22N and longitude 93.24E, 27 km south-southwest of Aizawl, the state capital, occurred at 0410 hours today at a focal depth of 20 km, a bulletin from NCS said.

The tremor occurred just 12 hours after a quake of magnitude 5.1 had jolted the same region at 1616 hours yesterday.

Yesterday's quake had its epicentre at latitude 23.80N and longitude 92.96E, 25 km east-north-east of Aizawl, and had occurred at a focal depth of 35 km.

