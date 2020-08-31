MoD signs contracts worth Rs 2,580 crore with Indian companies for Pinaka Regiments for Army

New Delhi, August 31, 2020

The Acquisition Wing of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) today signed contracts with three Indian companies -- Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) -- for the supply of six Pinaka regiments to the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs 2,580 crore.

The decision would provide further boost to the "Make in India" initiative of the Government of India in the defence sector, an official press release said.

These six Pinaka regiments will comprise 114 launchers with Automated Gun Aiming & Positioning System (AGAPS) and 45 Command Posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T and 330 vehicles to be procured from BEML.

The release said the six Pinaka regiments would be operationalised along the Northern and Eastern Borders of the country, further enhancing the operation preparedness of the Armed Forces, it said.

The induction of the six Pinaka regiments is planned to be completed by 2024, it said.

This project under Buy (Indian) categorisation, with 70% Indigenous Content, has been approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the release said.

The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO and productionised by the three companies.

"This is a flagship project showcasing public private partnership under the aegis of Government of India (DRDO & MoD) enabling 'Aatmnirbharta' (self-reliance) in cutting edge defence technologies," the release added.

