MoD says India, China committed to objective of complete disengagement

New Delhi, July 16, 2020

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) today said India and China remained committed to the objective of complete disengagement, two days after commanders from the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held their fourth round of talks.

The talks were held on July 14 at Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), roughly a month after 20 Indian soldiers were killed and several others suffered injuries in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on the night of June 15.

The clash, in which there was also an unspecified number of Chinese casualties, had led to tension between the two sides.

"The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level," a statement from MoD said.

The two sides have been engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the prevailing situation along the LAC since the faceoff in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

"The engagement was consistent with the consensus reached between the Special Representatives of India and China earlier, on 5 July, to discuss complete disengagement," the statement said.

"The Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement," it added.

