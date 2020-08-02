MMRDA Director found dead outside Mumbai home

Mumbai, August 2, 2020

Kulwendra Singh Kapur, Director (Systems) with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), was found dead in mysterious circumstances outside his home in Bandra here, officials said on Saturday.

According to MMRDA sources, he was found in an unconscious state in the compound of his official quarters in Bandra East, near the MMRDA office, late on Friday night. He was rushed to the Hinduja Hospital by his wife and son where he was declared dead on admission.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, including the cause of death.

Kapur was appointed to the post of Director (Systems) at MMRDA in September 2019 and prior to that he was working with the Western Railway in a senior position.

Expressing his deepest condolences, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner R. A. Rajeev termed the sudden demise of Kapur as "a big loss to MMRDA".

"MMRDA as a family shares the grief along with his family in this difficult times. May god give the family strength to overcome this irreparable loss," Rajeev said in a statement.

IANS