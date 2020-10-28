Mizoram reports first COVID-19 death

Aizawl, October 28, 2020

A 62-year-old man died of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday in Mizoram, the only state where until now there were no fatal cases even though India's tally touched 80,00,000 cases and 1,20,010 people have succumbed to the virus since January 30, when the first case was reported in the country.

"The first COVID-19 related mortality in Mizoram comes as a huge shock to the entire state," Mizoram's Directorate of Information and Public Relations tweeted.

"He was 62-years-old with existing co-morbidities and was under treatment at ZMC for more than 10 days," the statement said.

The health officials in Aizawl said that the man was suffering with various ailments and was admitted to the Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) early last week, after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Till Wednesday morning, Mizoram has recorded 2,607 positive cases, but 2,233 patients have recovered and there are 374 active cases. Of the total cases, including 563 women patients, 1,747 people were from Aizawl district alone.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, a week-long total lockdown was enforced in the Aizawl Municipal Council area from Tuesday to check the spread of the disease in the state capital. A Mizoram government health official said that many COVID-19 cases with untraceable contacts have been found in the past few days, forcing the government to take the step.

The official said that at least 34 people, including two infants, have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday in Aizawl, Mamit, Siaha and Lawngtlai districts with 30 cases found in Aizawl alone.

"The recent increase of COVID-19 cases with untraceable contacts and the increase in the number of symptomatic patients within the AMC area is a cause of concern for public health authorities, as this trend is considered as a signs of community spread," the official said.

With the promulgation of the total lockdown, streets in the state capital and its outskirts wore a deserted look since Tuesday with only vehicles carrying essential items plying. According to the officials, the Lengpui airport would be operational during the lockdown period. However, the air passengers required to take permission from the government for their movement.All educational institutions, religious places, hospitals OPDs, and shops, except for those selling essential commodities, would remain shut down till November 3.

IANS