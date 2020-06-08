Mizoram re-imposing total lockdown from Monday midnight

Aizawl, June 8, 2020

As a surge of COVID-19 cases continued in the state as well as neighbouring northeastern states, Mizoram on Monday announced re-imposition of the total lockdown for two more weeks, officials said.

The Mizoram government's decision comes when other states in the northeast opened malls, restaurants, temples and places of worship after around 75 days as part of Centre's 'Unlock 1".

An official of the Mizoram Chief Minister's secretariat said that the consultative committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga decided that, in view of the prevailing situation, total lockdown be re-imposed in the state for two more weeks with effect from Monday midnight.

"Lockdown guidelines would be notified shortly," the official said.

A tweet by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations said that the consultative meeting also decided to extend the period of quarantine which currently is 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect.

Eight more people, including five women, tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram on Monday, taking the state's tally to 42 in a week. Most of the COVID-19 patients in the state are returnees from south and north Indian states.

Out of the eight northeastern states, only Mizoram was a green state until June 1 as the mountainous border state became COVID-19 free after its lone patient recovered from the disease and was discharged from the Zoram Medical College and Hospital on May 9.

