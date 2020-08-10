'Missing' woman returns after 18 months to find family in jail for her 'murder'

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), August 10, 2020

One and a half years after she went missing, a woman has returned to her home in Uttar Pradesh, only to find that her father, brother and another family member have been languishing in jail all this while for apparently murdering her.

The Amroha police put her father Suresh, brother Roop Kishore and a relative Dinesh behind bars for her "honour killing" in December 2019 after they failed to work out the missing case. The police claimed that they had the confessions of the accused and had recovered a country-made pistol and the clothes of the missing woman.

The "murdered" woman appeared in her village last week only to find that her three family members were incarcerated. The woman said that she had been living in Delhi with her boyfriend after leaving home.

The SHO who led the investigation into the "murder" has now been suspended and an inquiry ordered.

Amroha's Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada confirmed that Ashok Sharma, the then SHO of Adampur police station, has been put under suspension. He said that the murder charges against the woman's family members will now be dropped and they will soon be out of jail.

"The woman will be produced before a court where her statement will be recorded. The then SHO will be probed for dereliction of duty. An investigation under the additional superintendent of police has been initiated," the SP said.

According to reports, the woman had gone missing in February 2019 and the family suspected that she might have run away with her lover. However, after months of "probe", the local police booked and arrested her father, brother and a relative.

Rahul Kumar, one of the brothers, said, "First they tortured Dinesh and recorded a confession. And then they tortured my father and brother after showing them the video of Dinesh's confession. All of them were beaten till they accepted before the police that they had indeed killed my sister."

The family said that the dress shown to have been allegedly worn by the "missing" woman never belonged to her.

