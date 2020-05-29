Minor earthquake shakes Rohtak in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

New Delhi, May 29, 2020

An earthquake of slight intensity, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, shook the Rohtak region of Haryana and the tremors were felt in many parts of Delhi late this evening.

The National Centre for Seismology said the quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 28.8 N and 76.7 E, about 14 km southeast of Rohtak, occurred at 2108 hours at a depth of 5 km.

The tremors were strong in many places in and around the national capital, which is about 65 km from Rohtak, and some people rushed out of their homes as a precautionary measure, reports said.

