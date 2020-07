New Delhi, July 16, 2020

A minor earthquake, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, shook the Rajkot region of Saurashtra in Gujarat this morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 22.21N and longitude 70.93E, about 16 km southeast of Rajkot, occurred at 0740 hours at a focal depth of 10 km, a bulletin from NCS added.

