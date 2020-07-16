Minor earthquake shakes parts of Assam, Tripura

New Delhi, July 16, 2020

An earthquake of slight intensity, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, shook the Karimganj area of Assam and Dharmanagar area of Tripura this morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said here today.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre at latitude 24.54N and longitude 92.40E, 30 km north-east of Dharmanagar, occurred at 0757 hours at a focal depth of 18 km, a bulletin from NCS said.

